Illinois health officials report 81 COVID-19 deaths, positivity rate on the rise in Region 1

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 4,469 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 81 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Christian County: 1 female 70s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 5 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 11 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 2 females 100+

DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 male 60s

Kankakee County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s

Macoupin County: 1 female 80s

Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Sangamon County: 2 females 80s

Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 979,821 cases, including 16,755 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 45,465 specimens for a total of 13,482,117.

As of Saturday night, 3,817 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 798 patients were in the ICU and 462 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from December 27, 2020 to January 2, 2021 is 8.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 27, 2020 to January 2, 2021 is 9.6%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average sits at 10% after reporting 9.2% on Saturday. Below are each individual counties positivity rate:

Boone County: 16.8% (up from 16.7% Saturday)

Carroll County: 7.6% (down from8.1% Saturday)

DeKalb County: 12.9% (up from 12.3% Saturday)

Jo Daviess County: 4.5% (up from 3.7% Saturday)

Lee County: 3.5% (up from 2.9% Saturday)

Ogle County: 11.8% (up from 11% Saturday)

Stephenson County: 9.7% (up from 8% Saturday)

Whiteside County: 12.1% (up from 11.3% Saturday)

Winnebago County: 10.2% (up from 9.7% Saturday)

