(WTVO) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night, and the incident has sparked concerns about athlete health and safety during games.

The Illinois High School Association requires all student athletes to have a certificate of physical fitness from a doctor. Every football player must complete a pre-season acclimatization practice plan prior to participating in a game, as well as be properly equipped.

IHSA recommends that a certified athletic trainer is present at every game.