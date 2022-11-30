SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former President Barack Obama’s announcement to run for the White House back in 2007 in Springfield has been memorialized.

A historical marker was dedicated at the Old State Capitol on Wednesday. It commemorates Obama’s announcement at the building on what was a frigid day. Roughly 17,000 people were there.

Obama was Illinois’ Junior Democratic U.S. Senator at the time. He defeated Republican Senator John McCain in the general election.

Obama won another four-tear term in 2012.

“To me, this marker is a reminder that one of our favorite sons brought a message of hope that resonated at a crucial time to people all across the world,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. “Here in the Land of Lincoln and the home state of Barack Obama, our people will never stop believing that a better future is possible.”

The Old State Capitol was Illinois’ statehouse from 1840-1876. It is where President Abraham Lincoln delivered his famous “House Divided” speech.