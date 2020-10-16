Illinois hits highest single-day COVID-19 cases again Friday, 4,554 new

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,554 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, the highest one-day case total, including 38 additional confirmed deaths.

This marks the second time this week Illinois has set a record for single-day case totals, after Thursday’s reported 4,015.

The deaths reported Friday:

• Christian County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

• Clay County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

• Cook County: 1 female 40s, 3 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

• DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

• Fayette County: 1 male 80s

• Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

• Jefferson County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

• JoDaviess County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

• Lawrence County: 1 male 70s

• Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

• McHenry County: 1 female 60s

• Ogle County: 1 male 70s

• Richland County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

• Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

• Wayne County: 1 male 90s

• Will County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

• Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Thirty-four counties are currently reported at a warning level – Adams, Alexander, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Jasper, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Lee, Macon, McDonough, McHenry Mercer, Monroe, Pike, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Stephenson, Union, Vermilion, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Winnebago.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 336,174 cases, including 9,165 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 9 – October 15 is 5.1%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,759 specimens for a total of 6,618,768. As of last night, 2,016 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 410 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

