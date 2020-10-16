Illinois hits highest single-day COVID-19 cases again Friday, 4,554 new

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,554 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, the highest one-day case total, including 38 additional confirmed deaths. 

This marks the second time this week Illinois has set a record for single-day case totals, after Thursday’s reported 4,015.

The deaths reported Friday:

• Christian County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
• Clay County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s
• Cook County: 1 female 40s, 3 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
• DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
• Fayette County: 1 male 80s
• Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
• Jefferson County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
• JoDaviess County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
• Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
• Lawrence County: 1 male 70s
• Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
• McHenry County: 1 female 60s
• Ogle County: 1 male 70s
• Richland County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
• Rock Island County: 1 male 60s
• Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
• St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
• Wayne County: 1 male 90s
• Will County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
• Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Thirty-four counties are currently reported at a warning level – Adams, Alexander, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Jasper, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Lee, Macon, McDonough, McHenry Mercer, Monroe, Pike, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Stephenson, Union, Vermilion, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Winnebago.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 336,174 cases, including 9,165 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 9 – October 15 is 5.1%.  Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,759 specimens for a total of 6,618,768.  As of last night, 2,016 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 410 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.  

