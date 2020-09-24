Illinois homeowner shoots two home invaders dead on front lawn

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a resident of a northern Illinois home fatally shot two men he claims were trying to break in.

The alleged attempted burglary early Tuesday occurred in Waukegan. Police say a person in the home allegedly confronted two males, one of them armed, inside the residence.

In the ensuing altercation shots were fired. Authorities say officers responding to the scene found two males dead on the front lawn.

The Lake County coroner hasn’t released the names of the dead males.

Waukegan Police Commander Joe Florip didn’t give the ages of the suspects, nor details about the altercation that led to the shooting.

