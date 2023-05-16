BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois murder suspect was arrested in Kentucky over the weekend after failing to show up to his own murder trial.

The Bloomington Police Department said that Michael Bakana, 44, was facing charges related to a shooting death and an attempted murder back in 2021, according to the Belleville News-Democrat.

He had been charged with Murder/Intent to Kill, Murder/Strong Probability to kill and Aggravate Battery/Discharging a Firearm, court records said.

Bakana cut of his ankle monitor on May 8 and fled the area, leading police to look for him for days.

He was eventually found in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday afternoon and was arrested by a U.S. Marshals Task Force without incident.

“The hard work of the Bloomington Police Officers, Detectives and staff to bring justice to the victim and the victim’s family is always the highest focus,” said Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington. “I applaud them for their diligent efforts and the many work hours a case of this magnitude takes.”

Bakana was found guilty on all charges during a trial in absentia.