SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker and other state legislators honored Illinois firefighters who have been killed in the line of duty at the 29th annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday.

A wreath was laid at the firefighters’ statue on the grounds of the State Capitol, in an event that also included a medal of honor ceremony.

Four firefighters died on the job across the state this year.

“These four brave men will not be forgotten,” said Pritzker. “They will live on in our memories and the lives of those they saved and in the hearts of those they’ve touched. May their memories be a blessing.”

Among those honored was Sterling Firefighter Lieutenant Garrett Ramos. The 38-year-old Ramos died in December 2021 when the floor of a building collapsed beneath him.

Ramos’ death was the first line of duty death in the history of the Sterling Fire Department. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.