(WTVO) — Illinois has slipped into the bottom half of the national rankings for the best hospital care.

The “Leapfrog Group” grades individual hospitals on patient safety and treatment. Thirty-five percent of the state’s hospitals got “A” grades a year and a half ago, but that is now down to 26%.

FHN in Freeport was the only local hospital to receive an “A” grade. OSF in Rockford got a “B,” while UW Health Swedish American and Beloit Memorial got “C’s.” Mercy Health’s Javon Bae Hospital-Riverside came in with a “D.”

The state ranks 28th out of 50 states overall.