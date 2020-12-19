Illinois hospital temporarily pauses vaccinations after 4 employees experience reactions

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London. Research released on Wednesday, Dec. 16 in the U.K. suggests that people from ethnic minority backgrounds or with lower incomes are less likely to take the coronavirus vaccine being rolled out in Britain. That has raised concerns about whether the jab would reach the communities that have been hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WGN) — Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville has temporarily paused vaccinations after four employees experienced reactions.

Since Thursday, four employees at Advocate Condell Medical Center experienced reactions shortly after vaccination, with symptoms including tingling and elevated heartrate.

Advocate Aurora Health said the employees represent .15% of roughly 3,000 employees who have been vaccinated.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily pausing vaccinations at Condell, which will allow us time to better understand what may have caused these reactions. We have eight other vaccination locations in Illinois and three in Wisconsin and are continuing at those sites as planned with no disruption,” Advocate Aurora Health said in a statement.

At this time, three employees are home and doing well and one is receiving additional treatment.

