Illinois House approves puppy mill ban bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — There’s a new push to ban puppy mills in the state by the Illinois House.

Lawmakers passed a bill that amends the Animal Welfare Act. It would require big retail stores to buy pet inventory from rescues and shelters. Locally, businesses like Petland and Furry Babies could be affected.

89th District Rep. Andrew Chesney wrote the bill after his wife bought a dog from a retailer and it quickly went blind.

“These would be pup these would be puppy breeders that buy that that breed commercially bred dogs for only profits. So this would be you know, why our cage bottom stacking cages where dogs urinate on each other. This would be, you know, seven, eight-week-old puppies that are just bred as many times and as fast as possible, and they’re generally out of state so the state of Illinois can’t regulate them,” said Rep. Chesney / (R) Freeport.

The bill now heads to the senate.