LISLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A house in Illinois has been left as rubble after a massive explosion.

It happened around 6:12 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 4500 block of Ivanhoe Avenue, according to the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District. Firefighters arrived to find that a single-family home had been destroyed, with debris begin spread throughout the area.

Crews immediately deployed hose lines to extinguish the fire from the outside of the home.

The homeowners were not at home at the time of the explosion. No one was injured in the blast.

Nicor Gas and ComEd also responded to the scene to secure utilities to the structure.