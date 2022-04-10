SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bipartisan state bill inspired by the legal issues surrounding Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz will not become a law.

Senate Bill 3460 would have allowed local governments to remove elected officials from office if they have been charged with a crime. Hintz is accused of misusing a county credit card and stealing from the deceased and their families.

The bill unanimously passed through the Senate in February but was just defeated in the House. The legislation can be reintroduced next year.