Illinois House member tests positive for coronavirus after Capitol riot lockdown

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 28: Representative Brad Schneider (D-IL) speaks about his experiences during a trip to Israel and Auschwitz-Birkenau as part of a bipartisan delegation from the House of Representatives on January 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. The liberation of the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau on January 27, 1945 is remembered all around the world this week on its 75th anniversary. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after being forced to go into lockdown during last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Schneider is the third House member to test positive for the virus, after Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Rep. Bonnie Watson (D-New Jersey) also tested positive.

“Today, I am now in strict isolation, worried that I have risked my wife’s health and angry at the selfishness and arrogance of the anti-maskers who put their own contempt and disregard for decency ahead of the health and safety of their colleagues and our staff,” Schneider said Tuesday.

“Wearing a mask is not a political statement, it is public health guidance, common courtesy, and simply what should be expected of all decent people,” he continued.

“We can no longer tolerate Members coming to the floor or gathering in the halls of Congress without doing the bare minimum to protect those around them. Those that flout public health guidance should be sanctioned and immediately removed from the House floor by the Sergeant at Arms for their reckless endangerment of their colleagues,” he said.

Some members of Congress huddled for hours in the large room, while others were there for a shorter period.

Over the weekend, the Capitol’s attending physician notified all lawmakers of possible virus exposure and urged them to be tested.

Dr. Brian Moynihan wrote Sunday that “many members of the House community were in protective isolation in the large room — some for several hours” on Wednesday. He said “individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE HEADLINES: