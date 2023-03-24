SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois House passed a bill that would allow building owners and builders to make multiple-person bathrooms open to both men and women.

The bill squeaked by with a minimum of 60 votes.

Illinois law already requires single-toilet bathrooms to be gender-neutral. The bill, if signed into law, would apply to all restrooms. It would not require them to be all-gender but would allow the option.

Bathroom stalls would have to meet privacy standards.

The bill now heads to the Senate, which failed to pass a similar bill passed by the House in 2021.