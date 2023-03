SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill that would ban the practice of declawing cats has passed in the Illinois House.

House Bill 1533, filed by Rep. Barbara Hernandez (D-Aurora), would fine owners $500 to $2,500 if they have their cats declawed.

The bill would allow declawing for medical reasons.

One veterinarian said cats have traditionally been declawed to prevent them from tearing up their furniture and scratching. .

The measure passed in a 67-38 vote, and now heads to the Senate.