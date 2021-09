SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois House of Representatives passed a package of ethic reforms on Thursday which would prevent lawmakers from immediately becoming lobbyists after ending their terms.

After failing to pass a week ago, the House voted along party lines to send the bill back to the Governor. No Republicans voted for the bill.

House Republicans pulled support of the bill after the Legislative Inspector General resigned, saying the bill did not go far enough to address the issues.