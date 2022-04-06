SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Negotiations continued over how much tax relief Illinois will send back to families and just how much people can expect.

The House rolled out a plan Wednesday that specifically targets the lowest income families in the state. They want to expand the earned income tax credit in the state so more people have access to it.

Under the new plan, 18 to 24-year-olds and those over 65 will now qualify for the credit. The average family gets $500 from the credit.

“Research has shown that the earned income credit is one of the tools that can move people out of poverty and change their very direction, and so we are here today really to celebrate,” lawmakers said.

The Democrat’s plan includes a year long suspension of the grocery tax and a year long freeze on the gas tax, meaning that it can not go any higher.