SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois House voted Thursday to remove nine Republican representatives, including Rep. Joe Sosnowski (Rockford) and Rep. Andrew Chesney (Freeport) for refusing to wear masks for three straight days.

The House passed rules requiring all members to wear a mask in session unless they were eating, drinking or speaking into the microphone.

House staff distributed a list to the guards Thursday and instructed them to not allow Reps. Sosnowski, Tony McCombie, Blain Wilhour, Brad Halbrook, Adam Niemerg, David Welter, David Friess, Chris Miller and Chesney back into the chamber if they don’t have a mask on.

The Republican lawmakers interrupted the sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday to demand a change to the House rule.

Chicago Rep. Lakesia Collins filed a motion to kick the Republicans out after a heated exchange with Wilhour about mask rules.

“We changed the rules to speak on the mic without a mask because it was so hard to hear people on the House floor,” said Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) said, according to the Center Square. “Now because we’re at the beginning of a legislative session, the science now all of sudden tells us we have to wear it.”

“It’s not March of 2020,” added Rep. Mark Batinick (R-Plainfield). “We’ve had no transparency on any of this. We’ve had no hearings on the governor’s mitigations. And it would be great if we could just work together and actually vote on some of the things that we are supposed to do so we don’t have to deal with the [temporary restraining order], so we don’t have to deal with threats to school board members, so we don’t have parents on both sides of this equation that really don’t know what to grasp to for answers. This is a small microcosm of the chaos that we’re allowing to happen throughout the state.”

Niemberg said Democrats have partied at fundraisers in bars without masks, but only put them on in the chamber as a show. McCombie said she wears a mask when she is in close quarters, telling the chamber “mind your own business and mitigate your own risk.”

“It’s disappointing that instead of actually doing the people’s work, the Republicans would rather use the House chamber as a stage for political theatre,” House Speaker Chris Welch’s spokeswoman Jaclyn Driscoll said in an emailed statement.