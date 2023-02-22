SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, hunters harvested 158,010 deer during the 2022-2023 archery and firearms season.

The season ended on January 15th.

The prior year, deer hunters took a total of 146,438 deer.

Sixteen northern Illinois counties took part in a special late-winter season meant to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease in the deer heard.

Illinois allows specific seasons for deer hunting for archery hunters, youth hunters, traditional firearms, muzzleloaders, and late winter/antlerless seasons.