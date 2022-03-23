SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers and first responders are working together to address the shortage of volunteer emergency workers.

The Illinois Firefighters Association wants legislators in Springfield to give volunteers a reason to join up. It would come in the form of a $500 income tax credit for all volunteer workers. They said that this comes during a “public safety crisis” for the state.

On top of the emergency responder shortage, the number of emergency calls tripled in the past 20 years.

“Definition of a firefighter is so much more than a firefighter,” said IFFA president John Swan. “They’re asked to do everything today, it isn’t like 30 years ago. They’re doing EMS, 70% of the service they do is EMS. Water rescue, rescue, auto extraction, hazardous material, they’re asked to do everything today.”

Officials said that the volunteer fire service saves Illinois billions of dollars, which otherwise would need to be made up in property tax revenue.