ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will invest $2.6 million to train in-demand aviaition mechanics at Rockford airport’s AAR maintenance facility.

Gov. JB Pritzker was in Rockford on Thursday to make the announcement. The funding is meant to expand workforce training, pipeline development, and fund 80 apprenticeships at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

“When we invest in Rockford’s airport and the programs it boasts, we invest in Rockford’s people — advancing opportunity for every Northern Illinoisan,” Pritzker said. “Illinois is already a transportation powerhouse, and by working in close collaboration with our state’s powerhouse aviation companies, we are laying the groundwork to keep our communities connected, and competitive, for years to come.”

The funding will help AAR bolster partnerships with Rock Valley College and high schools throughout Northern Illinois, the state said.

“We’re grateful for the State’s investment in these initiatives. Not only does the grant enable our efforts to go further, it’s also a testament to the positive impact workforce development efforts have on individuals, community, and industry,” said AAR’s Chairman, President and CEO, John Holmes.

The aviation industry estimates over 600,000 maintenance technicians will be needed globally over the coming years.

“I’m grateful to Governor Pritzker for once again making sure Rockford has what it needs to thrive,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “The investments in the AAR training and workforce development are critical projects to our community and our residents.”