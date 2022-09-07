ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will receive more than $760 million over the next 20 years to prevent opioid addictions by investing in childhood intervention programs.

The money became available due to a settlement between the state and opioid distributors and manufacturers.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley is among those calling for action. His adopted daughter, Eloise, spent six weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit when she was born, due to opioid-related complications.

“This is particularly personal to me, that babies like Eloise aren’t born drug-exposed and her biological mother would have had the earliest intervention possible, including even before Eloise was born,” Hanley said.

According to experts a baby is born with opioid withdrawl every 25 minutes, nationwide.