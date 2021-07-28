Illinois invests $200M in teacher education

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Those interested in pursuing a career in early childhood education will get a boost in support for their studies, thanks to a new bill signed into law on Wednesday.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the $200 million legislation aimed at strengthening the pipeline of educators, by helping students get a degree.

Early childhood education majors in need of financial aid will receive training, mentorship, and scholarships.

“The scholarships that we’re funding today will reach about 5,600 childcare workers and educators by 2024. People who otherwise might not have been able to complete their post-secondary degrees,” Pritzker said at a press conference.