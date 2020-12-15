Illinois invests $4.5M to address systemic racism across the state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Human Services announced $4.5 million in funding to 25 counties across the state to address systemic racism and to “advance racial healing.”

“Systemic racism affects all Illinois residents, and COVID-19 has made addressing it more urgent than ever before. I am so pleased to see the work, dedication and commitment by hundreds of community leaders to join Healing Illinois in tackling racism and the need to heal from its effects,” said Grace Hou, Secretary, IDHS. “With all 179 organizations on board, we will make tremendous progress in developing more compassion, racial understanding and equity across the state.”

About 85% of the funding (exactly $3,807,335) was used for direct awards to non-profit organizations who will re-grant the funds to smaller organizations across the state.

Friends of the Coronado, in Rockford, received $12,000 for it’s LISTEN project, which films performance artists and narrations by people of color to “promote conversations, understanding and facilitating learning for restorative justice and racial healing”;

Rockford Area Habitat of Humanity received $4,000 for offering an educational series to volunteers and community partners on the relationship between systemic racism and housing;

Sinnissippi Centers, in Ogle County, received $45,000 to train its staff in “diversity, racism, privilege, restorative justice, implicit bias, and inclusion to improve awareness and decrease prejudice.”

Stateline Boys and Girls Club, in Rockford, received $5,000 to focus its efforts on “how we can work together to counteract racial injustices and prejudices within the Club and out in the community”;

The West-Side Showroom, in Rockford, received $5,000 for it’s Racial Justice EDI (Equity Diversity Inclusion) workshops;

The United Way of Northwest Illinois, in Stephenson County, received $125,000;

The YWCA of Northwestern Illinois, in Rockford, received $18,000 to provide training to law enforcement in Winnebago and Boone Counties to “introduce implicit bias and cultural competency, highlighting racial, gender, disability, and LGBTQ biases.”

For a full list of funding recipients, click here.

