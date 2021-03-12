Illinois invests millions to reduce racial disparities in healthcare

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Healthcare and Hospital Transformation bill into law Friday.

The bill will invest $150 million to support healthcare initiatives in underserved communities, specifically in Black, brown and rural areas.

Communities who apply for the money can spend it on resources outside of healthcare, like stable housing or grocery stores.

“COVID-19 exacerbated all the inequalities in the health care system,” Pritzker said. “But, they already existed before the pandemic and If we don’t take action now, they will exist after the pandemic too. Our responsibility now, is to expand accessibility and equitable health systems all across Illinois.”

The bill allows for communities to decide for themselves how best to spend the money they’re given.