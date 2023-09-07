SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Treasurer is holding over 3.5 billion dollars in unclaimed property for Illinoisians, and there’s a chance you may be owed lost funds.

According to the Illinois State Treasurer’s website, unclaimed property “consists of accounts and other financial instruments, usually intangible, being held at corporations, financial institutions, financial intermediaries, courts, and life insurance companies, that have gone dormant for a specified period of time based on property type.”

Savings and checking accounts, uncashed wage and payroll checks, uncashed stock dividends, insurance payments, refund checks, money orders and customer deposits are all types of unclaimed property held by the state.

The state holds these lost funds until they are claimed by either the original owner or their heirs. Property is returned at no cost with the proper identification.

Checking to see if you have any unclaimed property is also free by using the search tool on the Illinois State Treasurer’s website.

If there is unclaimed property that belongs to you, you can file a claim with the state.