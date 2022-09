ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Here’s some news to smile about: Illinois is apparently the 8th happiest state in the country, according to a report from WalletHub.

The personal finance website compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of happiness and found Illinois ranks 3rd in the U.S. for emotional and physical well-being.

The Land of Lincoln also ties with Florida for 3rd place in lowest share of adult depression.

The happiest state of all: Hawaii.

West Virginia is the least happy.