CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois jail employee was charged Monday with bringing contraband into her work.

Jessica Lindquist, 32, an employee at Henry County Jail, has been charged with Bringing Contraband into a Penal Institution and Official Misconduct, according to Illinois State Police Troop 2.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office had requested the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 to investigate Lindquist, who works as cook at the jail, back on August 27.

It was discovered during the investigation that Lindquist had allegedly been sneaking contraband into the jail and distributing it to inmates.

Lindquist was arrested Monday, but was released on a notice to appear.