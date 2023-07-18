(WTVO) — Illinois is one of several states joining a nationwide crackdown on robocalls.

“Operation Stop Scam Calls” will work to wipe out the calls once and for all. State attorneys general are teaming up with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to go after telemarketers.

They are pursuing both civil and criminal penalties against the scammers once they track them down.

A robocall can pass through dozens of providers before it gets to a person, but Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said that the telecom companies should be held accountable.