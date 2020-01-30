Illinois joins multi-state lawsuit over new food stamp rules

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois is joining a multi-state lawsuit over proposed Trump administration rules on food stamps that could cause hundreds of thousands of Americans to lose their benefits.

The rule is expected to go into effect in April. It will limit states from exempting work-eligible adults from having to maintain steady employment to receive benefits.

The rule is among three targeting the Supplemental Nutrition Program, known as SNAP.

Under current rules, work-eligible able-bodied adults without dependents and between the ages of 18 and 49 can currently receive only three months of SNAP benefits in a three-year period if they don’t meet the 20-hour per week work requirement. States with high unemployment rates or a demonstrable lack of sufficient jobs can waive those time limits.

The new rule imposes new, stricter criteria states must meet in order to issue waivers.

Illinois could be among the hardest-hit states. State officials say there are over 140,000 people statewide in the affected category.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office announced Illinois role in the lawsuit Thursday.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.