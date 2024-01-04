(WTVO) — Five Illinois residents filed a petition challenging former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential candidacy on Thursday, making Illinois another battleground state for Trumps’ ability to appear on the ballot.

The five objectors filed an Objectors’ Petition with the Illinois State Board of Elections, “challenging the legal and factual sufficiency of nomination papers of Respondent-Candidate Donald J. Trump,” according to documents obtained by WBEZ.

Like challenges in other states, the objection argues Trump’s nomination papers are invalid due to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, known as Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause. The former president has been accused of planning and supporting efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election that culminated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

“The events of January 6, 2021 were an insurrection or a rebellion under Section 3: a violent, coordinated effort to storm the Capitol to obstruct and prevent the Vice President of the United States and the United States Congress from fulfilling their constitutional roles by certifying President Biden’s victory, and to illegally extend then-President Trump’s tenure in office,” the objection argues.

Two states, Colorado and Maine, have already disqualified Trump from presidential candidacy, both on the basis of the Insurrectionist Clause. Those decisions are being appealed. 18 other states, including Illinois, have formal challenges to Trump’s candidacy filed, while 14 states have seen challenges dismissed or rejected, according to the New York Times.

In total, formal challenges to Trump’s candidacy have been filed in 34 states.

“We’re not engaging in politics here. We’re engaging in the application of constitutional principles,” said attorney Matthew Piers, president of the Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym law firm, which helped draft the objection, to WBEZ. “The law must be obeyed. And if the laws aren’t obeyed, you lose your constitutional democracy. It’s really just that simple.”

The Trump campaign has yet to respond to their latest challenge. However, representatives for the former President filed an appeal in Maine on Tuesday and are attempting to have the U.S. Supreme Court intervene in Colorado’s decision.

Though the petition was filed to the Illinois State Board of Elections, a top board official has said the courts, not the election board, will determine disqualification.