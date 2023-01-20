EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday on the state’s gun ban.

The court victory only impact the 860 people included in the Effingham County lawsuit, filed by Attorney Thomas DeVore on Wednesday, the Center Square reported.

The case will advance to a preliminary injunction hearing on February 1st.

Gov. JB Pritzker responded Friday, saying, “This decision is not surprising. Although disappointing, it is the initial result we’ve seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to advance ideology over public safety. We are well aware that this is only the first step in= defending this important legislation. I remain confident that the courts will uphold the constitutionality of Illinois’ law, which aligns with the eight other states with similar laws and was written in collaboration with lawmakers, advocates, and legal experts.”

DeVore said, “The judge sees what’s going on in Springfield, the same way that my clients and I see it, which is the complete deterioration of the procedural requirements under the constitution of how we pass legislation.”

Three separate lawsuits have been filed against the ban, which went into effect on January 1st, 2023 and outlawed the sale of 170 weapons. The new law also requires current owners of the semi-automatic weapons to register them with the Illinois State Police by January 1st, 2024.

The legal challenges, brought the by Illinois State Rifle Association and a number of gun stores statewide, claim the law violates the U.S. Constitution.

A number of county sheriffs have publicly pledged not to enforce the ban, claiming it violates their oath of office, including sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb and Boone.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul have both threatened to fire police who do not enforce the state’s ban.

Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, which would abolish cash bail in the state, is also subject to a restraining order as a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality advances through the court system.