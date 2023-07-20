SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sangamon County judge has ruled in favor of Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) Card Act, striking a blow against gun ownership activists, who argue FOID violate their 2nd Amendment rights.

The ruling by Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Ascher sided with defendant and Director of Illinois State Police Brenden Kelly, court documents show.

A lawsuit challenging the act’s constitutionality was filed in May 2019 by John Boch, affiliated with the organization Guns Save Life.

Boch argued the law violates the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms and that the fee is “exorbitant,” according to The Center Square.

However, on Tuesday, Judge Ascher granted Kelly’s motion to dismiss the case with a final judgment.

“There is ample historical evidence supporting the constitutionality of the FOID Act, and GSL’s facial challenge fails as the historical record demonstrates that laws ‘relevantly similar’ to the FOID Act have been part of American legal history from the Founding Era to present day,” wrote Judge Ascher.

Boch and Gun Save Life are expected to appeal and will take the argument to the Supreme Court if necessary.

The Firearm Owner Identification Card Act was established “to identify those persons who are prohibited by Section 24-3.1 of the Criminal Code of 2012, from acquiring or possessing firearms and firearm ammunition and who are prohibited by this Act from acquiring stun guns and tasers,” according to Justia.