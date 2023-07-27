(WTVO) — Illinois had one of the worst unemployment rates in the nation in June.

The “Land of Lincoln” had an unemployment rate of 4% in June, according to Illinois Policy. This was the 5th-worst in the U.S., with 45 other states having their unemployment rate below 4%.

The state lost 9,500 jobs in several sectors that month, though it did see moderate gains in other places. In total, Illinois saw 8,400 new jobs compared to May.

The largest loses were seen in professional and business services, which saw a lost of 5,400 jobs. This was followed by 2,100 jobs lost in manufacturing, while the trade, transportation and utilities sector lost 2,000 jobs.

While those jobs were lost, other sectors in the state saw gains. For example, education and health saw an increase of 5,300 jobs, while construction, leisure and hospitality and government added 2,900 jobs.

Despite Governor JB Pritzker’s claim that he is “making sure Illinois is one of the best states in the nation to live, work, raise a family, and do business,” job growth in the state was among the worst in the U.S. during his first term.

Illinois still remains one of only 13 states that has fewer jobs that in January 2020. Ten of those have been slower to recover jobs than the state.

Part of the blame for Illinois’ poor job recovery is due to the amount of people leaving the state. In 2022, more than 85% of towns, villages and cities reported population losses. The state lost over 105,000 residents last year, taking with them almost $11 billion in wealth.