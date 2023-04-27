PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois veteran who served in the Korean War and was missing for more than 70 years will be laid to rest this weekend.

Richard Crotty was from Geneva and was declared missing in action in 1950.

His remains were determined to be non-recoverable in 1956.

“When a Veteran leaves this life for eternal life, we like to honor that transition, whether they’re an active person, whether they’re a reservist, whether they’re retired, or someone that’s been discharged,” said American Legion Post Two Commander James Ulrich.

Crotty’s funeral is set for Saturday in Peoria.

More than 7,000 American servicemen remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.