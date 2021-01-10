Illinois landlord association argues for ability to evict tenants

(WTVO) — On behalf of the Illinois Rental Property Owners Association, Director Paul Arena explained why they are in opposition to a lame-duck session bill that would extend the eviction moratorium until September 2021.

Arena claims while the bill may have good intentions, it would allow tenants to falsely claim they can’t pay rent, impair a landlord’s ability to enforce their lease, and protects tenants from ‘consequences’ for failure to pay rent, along with other grievances.

“We advocate that courts are best suited to address this crisis. Judges should be responsible to

determine when the claim of a COVID related hardship is legitimate and given the discretion to

seal eviction records where the hardship of COVID-19 is supported by evidence. Additionally,

we ask that our power to eject residents who are disrupting the neighborhood, or damaging

property, be returned to us.”

The association is also calling on property owners to make their voices heard. IRPOA is asking for the courts’ assistance for tenants who are violating leases in ways unrelated to COVID-19.

Click here to read the full press release.

MORE HEADLINES: