Illinois landlord association challenge governors ‘no evictions’ rule

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritkzer plans on extending an order that prevents landlords from evicting tenants during the coronavirus pandemic, but local landlords say that’s no longer reasonable.

The Illinois Rental Property Owners Association supported the moratorium on evictions at first, saying it made sense for public health.

But now, months later, they claim there is no longer a rent-paying crisis, pointing to millions of residents receiving unemployment benefits.

The group says many landlords are working class people renting out their investment properties.

