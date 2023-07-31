SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting this year, any child born or adopted will get $50 put into their account.

Illinois set aside $2.5 million to get the program going. The state’s two college savings programs are called “Bright Start” and “Bright Directions.”

The technical name is “529.” It is like a 401K, but for educational expenses.

The money grows tax free and can then be used for tuition, books, room and board and other college costs.

“I want my children to thrive in the future, and I want them to be able to pursue their educational dreams without being crushed by student debt,” said Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs.

“It is a down payment for the future of Illinois children living up to their greatest potential,” added Christina Pacione-Zayas, deputy chief of staff to the Chicago mayor. “It is a game changer for working families who hold the greatest hopes for their children but struggle to pay for post-secondary education.”

Fifty-dollar seed money may not seem like a lot, but a University of Kansas study showed that students are much more likely to attend college if they know even a small amount is saved up for it.