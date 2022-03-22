SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ lieutenant governor kicked off a new cybersecurity resource for manufacturers.

Security company MXD offered a demo of its new “Cyber Marketplace.” It is designed to help companies navigate through setting up security systems.

MXD said that manufacturing is the country’s most attacked industry by hackers.

“As the nation moves to digital files, digital manufacturing has digital files, it’s a lot easier to steal that data if you want to come and attack my business,” said Berardino Baratta, vice president of projects and engineering at MXD.

The new platform will also make it easier for U.S. manufacturers to become approved suppliers to the U.S. Department of Defense.