Illinois launches free hotline users can ‘Call 4 Calm’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has launched a mental health hotline called Call 4 Calm, to help people get through the anxiety of COVID-19 isolation.
Residents can text “Talk” to 55-20-20 to speak with a mental health professional.
Health experts say they’ve seen an increase in depression and anxiety since the pandemic began.
The hotline is free and available 24/7.
