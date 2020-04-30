Illinois launches free hotline users can ‘Call 4 Calm’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has launched a mental health hotline called Call 4 Calm, to help people get through the anxiety of COVID-19 isolation.

Residents can text “Talk” to 55-20-20 to speak with a mental health professional.

Health experts say they’ve seen an increase in depression and anxiety since the pandemic began.

The hotline is free and available 24/7.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories