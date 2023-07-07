SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Using funds from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the state is set to undertake the largest-ever construction program in state history to modernize its transit system.

The $40.99 billion over six years, the state will invest in roads and bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways, bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

“Over the next six years, we’re investing over $40 billion to improve all modes of transportation across our great state. That means better roads and bridges, modernized transit and aviation, and expanded and faster passenger rail service,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Rebuild Illinois has increased safety, efficiency, and opportunities for residents all over the state — and over the next few years, we will keep building on that progress, with all 102 counties of Illinois included in the multi-year program.”

A total of $13.96 billion is programmed for other modes, which includes $9.85 billion for transit, $2.67 billion for freight and passenger rail, $1.25 billion for aviation and $190 million for ports and waterways.

The program aims to improve 3,006 miles of roads and just over 9.8 million square feet of bridge deck on the state system, with anticipated funding maintaining 738 miles of roads and 1.1 million square feet of bridge deck for infrastructure overseen by local governments.