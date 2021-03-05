Illinois launches new ad campaign to encourage vaccinations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A campaign by the State of Illinois hopes to improve trust among minority communities in the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. JB Pritzker said Friday the campaign will target people in communities hit hardest by the virus, and residents in a group he called the “Moveable Middle,” those who want to protect their health but are hesitant to receive the vaccine.

Research by Civic Analytics showed nearly 50% of Illinois residents are in that category.

Leaders want to get the message out that the three FDA approved vaccines are effective at stopping hospitalizations and deaths caused by the coronavirus.

“Vaccine hesitancy is real, and misinformation is rampant, especially on social media. After a year of staying socially distant and staying safe, what a relief it will be to get vaccinated so you can be protected from this virus,” Pritzker said.

Messages in the ad campaign will feature Illinosians who have been impacted by the coronavirus, and public health experts. Research has shown those are the most trusted sources of information about the virus, the governor said.