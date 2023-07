(WTVO) — Illinois is launching a new student loan program to help more residents graduate from college.

The goal is to provide a more affordable way for students to attend the University of Illinois or another non-profit college.

The state is joining forces with the non-profit “ISL Education Lending” to launch it. Interest rates will depend on the applicant’s credit score. Students must meet certain criteria to be eligible.

Applications are now being accepted for this fall.