SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new law gives survivors of abuse more power in trying to get away from their abuser.

It allows them the option to file a protective order online instead of requiring them to do it in-person. It also requires any court in a county with a population above 250,000 to offer the option of a remote hearing for that order.

The manager of the Rockford Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention said that just getting an order of protection can be intimidating, so this would give survivors privacy.

“So, to have an option to obtain these orders of protection remotely, and to have a a hearing outside the courthouse, is just remarkable,” said Jennifer Cacciapaglia.

The bill was signed into law earlier this month.