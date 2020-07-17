SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Supreme Court has made a change it says will help both tenants and landlords during evictions.
According to the new rule, each eviction complaint will need a copy of the notice and relevant portions of the lease.
Chief Justice Anne Burke said the change will help self-represented parties on both sides of eviction cases.
For landlords, attaching the information will help establish the right to evict.
For tenants, the reasons for the notice are spelled out at the start and can better prepare for a defense.
The new rule goes into effect immediately.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Teen on her first skydive, instructor both killed after chutes fail to open
- Some Rockford restaurateurs credit food trucks for saving their business
- Rockford senior apartment complex to get upgrades thanks to State funding
- Perigrene Falcon named Rockford’s official bird
- New Illinois rule makes change to how landlords can handle evictions
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!