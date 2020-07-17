New Illinois rule makes change to how landlords can handle evictions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Supreme Court has made a change it says will help both tenants and landlords during evictions.

According to the new rule, each eviction complaint will need a copy of the notice and relevant portions of the lease.

Chief Justice Anne Burke said the change will help self-represented parties on both sides of eviction cases.

For landlords, attaching the information will help establish the right to evict.

For tenants, the reasons for the notice are spelled out at the start and can better prepare for a defense.

The new rule goes into effect immediately.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

