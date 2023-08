(WTVO) — Farmers, food banks and people who are food insecure in Illinois can now get support through a new state law.

The “Farm to Food Bank” program creates a process for acquiring and distributing fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, dairy and eggs to organizations that provide free food for those in need.

The food must come from Illinois producers.

The program began as a pilot in 2021. Nearly 2.5 million pounds of food have been donated since then.