SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new law aimed at reducing the number of dogs housed in shelters will take effect in Illinois in 2024.

The law will prevent homeowners’ and renters’ insurance policies from refusing coverage or charging more for certain breeds of dogs.

Right now, companies have used their own discretion to modify or refuse coverage based on the dog’s breed.

Sen. Linda Holmes (D- Aurora) told The Center Square that housing and insurance are the primary reasons that dogs end up in animal shelters.

For years, harmful stereotypes of certain dog breeds have allowed insurers to punish families for owning a specific dog breed, resulting in cancellation or stiff premiums for their policies,” she said.

However, the law does allow insurance companies to cancel policies if the dog is considered vicious or dangerous according to the Animal Control Act.

The law, signed by Gov. JB Pritkzer last month, goes into effect on January 1st, 2024.