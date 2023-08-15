SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Illinois measure, signed by Gov. JB Pritzker, is designed to set up protections for children whose parents are social media influencers.

The law requires parents to set up a trust fund for their child if they earn income from their child’s likeness.

A blogger on YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, or another platform who features a child in 30% or more of their online content would be required to set aside 15% of the gross earnings from the video content into a trust, which would be held in the child’s name until they reach 18 years old.

The law also allows the child to request the deletion of any content they were featured in upon turning 18.

Child actors have been protected under the Child Labor Law. The new measure alters the language of the law to now include social media influencers.

The bill passed the General Assembly in May.