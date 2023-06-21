SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois General Assembly has passed legislation which would allow the state to issue legal driver’s licenses to undocumented noncitizen immigrants.

House Bill 2883 would allow noncitizen residents to receive a standard driver’s license with the wording “Federal Limits Apply” printed on top. These licenses would replace the current Temporary Visitor Driver’s License (TVDL), which undocumented immigrants can use legally today, according to the Illinois Secretary of State.

“These driver licenses are standardized to serve as authentic identification and to help remove the stigma, prevent instances of discrimination and avoid problems they have been known to cause,” said ‘Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias. “TVDLs have made it difficult for the cardholders to do basic things like fill prescriptions or rent an apartment. This legislation will make our roads safer and protect immigrants.”

Those eligible for a TVDL must have lived in Illinois for more than a year and do not have a Social Security number. Individuals must provide their U.S. immigration documentation, a passport or a consular card – requirements that remain the same under the new proposal.

Applicants for a standard driver’s license would be required to follow the same process as applying for a TVDL. Still, the license they receive would be the same as one issued to any other Illinoisan whose ID does not comply with federal REAL ID guidelines.

“Currently, many immigrant and refugee families are restricted access to certain services by Temporary Visitor Driver’s Licenses and endure a stigma for having only that as a form of identification,” said state Sen. Ram Villivalam. “With House Bill 3882, we are modernizing the law to provide eligible individuals the ability to obtain a standard driver’s license without discrimination and to eliminate any stigmas. This legislation builds on our mission to continue to be the most welcoming state in the nation.”

f signed into law, Illinois will join numerous states with similar processes, including California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Colorado.