SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two bills could redefine legal sexual activity in Illinois.

The bills would make sexual activity by deception illegal, which would include one party tricked into thinking their partner is someone else, while under the influence.

The legislation would criminalize sex as assault if the victim is too intoxicated to consent, even if the other party does not provide them with the intoxicating substance.

“What are the options that the survivor might have here? We don’t want there to be loopholes that allow people who clearly knew that someone couldn’t give consent not be held responsible because they weren’t the person who got them in that state,” said Carrie Ward, from the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault

Under the proposed law, if a person has sex through deception, it would be classified as a Class 3 Felony Assault.

The bills passed the House and are now headed to the State Senate.